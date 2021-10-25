'Home and Away' spoilers: Dean Thompson has a SURPRISE visitor!

WHO lays down the law to Dean Thompson on today's episode of Home and Away?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) kicked his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) out of her own house during his darkest hour of recovery on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Ziggy is back, back, back!



Dean's sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is finding it a bit much trying to aid Dean's recovery from a car crash on her ownsome.



So Mackenzie has now called for back-up... whether Dean likes it or NOT!



But Dean doesn't exactly welcome Ziggy home with open arms and immediately asks her to leave.



Rude!



But this time, Ziggy makes it clear she ain't going anywhere.



The two of them are in this together whether Dean accepts the situation or not.



Will Dean swallow his pride and accept Ziggy's help?

Ziggys is back and lays down the law to Dean on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) definitely make an attractive couple.



But Cash's sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) can't understand why their relationship isn't moving faster.



WHY haven't Jasmine and Cash been turning up the heat in the bedroom??



Jasmine tries to assure Felicity that everything is happening on her terms.



However, Felicity is determined to move things along between Jasmine and Cash.



How will Jasmine react when Felicity shares an unexpected insight into her brother.



Will the revelation encourage Jasmine into taking the next step in her relationship?

Felicity can't help but meddle between Jasmine and Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has a plan to save John Palmer (Shane Withington) from humiliation as the date of the big charity fundraiser gets closer.



Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is still waiting for John's guest list for the fancy event at Salt.



Unfortunately, John has been having a spot of bother trying to fill the seats at the table he has paid for.



Just as an impatient Roo demands again to see John's guest list, will Irene manage to save the day?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR