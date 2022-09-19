Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson is SUSPICIOUS about Ziggy and Remi...

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is still annoyed that his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) lied to him about helping Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remi has a sore jaw after Dean punched him over his continued playful flirting with Ziggy!



So since the disastrous van hunt mission that Ziggy and Remi went on together, Ziggy is trying to steer clear of Remi.



She doesn't want to provoke Dean again.



Unfortunately, it's a bit difficult for Ziggy and Remi to avoid each other in a small town like Summer Bay.



Remi seems to be everywhere that Ziggy goes!



So Ziggy takes the opportunity to clear the air between her and Remi after what happened between them after they got locked in the shed by the dodgy van seller.



But just at the moment, Dean catches Ziggy and Dean together again...



He's not happy at all.



Is Remi about to get punched again?

Dean catches Ziggy with Remi again on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawaka Fox-Reo) is on a mission.



He's decided to fly to New York to make amends with his now ex-girlfriend, Bella Nixon.



Now that all the biker gang drama is behind the Parata family, it could be safe for Nikau to give his relationship with Bella another go?



However, it looks like lifeguard Nikau won't get the chance to reunite with Bella in the Big Apple.



Just as he's on his way to the airport, SOMEONE stops Nikau in his tracks.



They point out that Bella is happy with her new life in New York as a photographer's assistant.



Does Nikau really want to ruin things for her with more emotional DRAMA?



But WHO is it that tries to convince Nikau to forget about Bella and stay in Summer Bay?

Theo has a SURPRISE for Kirby on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After another close-call at being caught, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) decides he's had enough of sneaking around with his bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).



Theo reckons Kirby is worth breaking the band rules for, and he wants to go public with their relationship.



To prove how crazy he is about Kirby, singer-songwriter, Theo, seranades her with an original love song in the back yard of the house she shares with their bandmates, Remi and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).



Kirby is charmed by Theo's actions.



But is she really ready to go public with their romance?

Theo seranades his girlfriend and bandmate Kirby on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5