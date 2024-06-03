Home and Away spoilers: Does Dana regret her ONE NIGHT STAND?

Have Dana and Xander ruined their friendship by HOOKING-UP on Home and Away?

It's the morning after the night before for Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) and Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dana is feeling embarrassed after unexpectedly hooking-up with friend Xander.



Especially after she previously declared her feelings for him, only for the Salt barman to firmly friendzone Dana!



Back at the beach house, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Dana's sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) are both curious as to why Dana is sneaking back home early morning.



But Dana is clearly in a spin over what has happened.



Especially when she realises she must have dropped her phone back in Xander's bedroom.



When Dana sneaks back to the apartment to find her phone, she is caught in the act by Xander!



The question is, does Xander also have regrets about the night before?



Or has he had a change of heart about his feelings for Dana?

Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies) is finally safe now that her stalker, Sidney Wickham, is behind bars.



So does this mean an end to Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) duties as actress Stevie's personal bodyguard?



Stevie makes Cash an offer to stay on as her personal security.



Should he accept?

How will Cash's girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), feel about him putting their relationship on the back burner to look out for Stevie?

Stevie has reason to celebrate now that her stalker is behind bars on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is worried about her ex, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Tane is due in court in five weeks, to face his fate after running off with abandoned baby, Maia (aka Poppy).



Tane admits to Felicity that he has no regrets for his actions.



Which means he could be going to prison for a very long time...

Felicity fears for her ex Tane on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5