Home and Away spoilers: Does Dana regret her ONE NIGHT STAND?
Airs Monday 10 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It's the morning after the night before for Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) and Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Dana is feeling embarrassed after unexpectedly hooking-up with friend Xander.
Especially after she previously declared her feelings for him, only for the Salt barman to firmly friendzone Dana!
Back at the beach house, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Dana's sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) are both curious as to why Dana is sneaking back home early morning.
But Dana is clearly in a spin over what has happened.
Especially when she realises she must have dropped her phone back in Xander's bedroom.
When Dana sneaks back to the apartment to find her phone, she is caught in the act by Xander!
The question is, does Xander also have regrets about the night before?
Or has he had a change of heart about his feelings for Dana?
Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies) is finally safe now that her stalker, Sidney Wickham, is behind bars.
So does this mean an end to Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) duties as actress Stevie's personal bodyguard?
Stevie makes Cash an offer to stay on as her personal security.
Should he accept?
How will Cash's girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), feel about him putting their relationship on the back burner to look out for Stevie?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is worried about her ex, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
Tane is due in court in five weeks, to face his fate after running off with abandoned baby, Maia (aka Poppy).
Tane admits to Felicity that he has no regrets for his actions.
Which means he could be going to prison for a very long time...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.