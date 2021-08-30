'Home and Away' spoilers: Does Nikau Parata get ARRESTED?

Things are not looking good for Nikau Parata when he gets into a confrontation with copper Cash on Home and Away...

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) can't believe his luck after being asked to meet-up with his ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nikau has been holding onto his hopes that there's still a chance for him and Bella to get back together.



Bella has been wondering if there's any chance of them ever going back to the way things were before Nikau slept with scheming model agency boss Sienna Blake.



After Bella invites Nikau to stay for lunch at the Pier apartment, he misreads her kindness and oversteps the mark by trying to kiss her!



Bella is freaked out and flees from the apartment.



Unfortunately, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and his police colleague Constable Murray (John-Paul Jory) are nearby and see the commotion.



But when Nikau won't calm down and shoves Cash, the copper gives chase!



It's not looking good for Nikau.



Has he just sabotaged his chance to get back together with Bella?



And will he get ARRESTED too?

Nikau is desperate for Bella to give him another chance on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) are looking to the future after pregnant Mia's first ultrasound.



The couple enjoy some quality time together at the ocean pool.



But they'd better make the most of the peace and quiet while they can.



Soon after they arrive back at the Parata house, there's a knock at the door.



It's a shame-faced Nikau accompanied by copper Cash...

It's the calm before the storm for Ari and Mia on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Cash is still hoping for another chance with Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) after she unexpectedly ran off when he asked her out on a date!



But Jasmine is ready to run a mile after finding out that Cash is a cop.



The situation brings back too many painful memories of her late husband Robbo, who was a Federal Agent and killed in the line of duty.



Confused by Jasmine's hot/cold response, Cash questions his colleague Murray and discovers the truth about Jasmine's tragic past.



But when Jasmine discovers Cash has been SNOOPING into her background, she is even less impressed.



It looks like Cash has totally blown his chances with Jasmine!

Jasmine is not impressed when she finds out Cash has been snooping into her past on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is still trying to keep the peace and arranges a family BBQ lunch at Summer Bay House.



Things seem to be going well between Roo's mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) and son Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald), who are slowly repairing their relationship.



However, Roo still has her work cut out for her trying to convince her grumpy dad Alf (Ray Meagher) to give Kieran another chance.

There's a rather awkward family lunch at the Stewart house on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

