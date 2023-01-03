Home and Away spoilers: Eden Fowler remains HEARTBROKEN over Cash

Eden Fowler needs some distance after being rejected by Cash on Home and Away...

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has been left feeling heartbroken and humiliated after being rejected by Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Eden started falling in love with Cash during their recent fling.



But copper Cash is not ready to jump back into another serious relationship after the abrupt way things ended between him and ex-fiancee, Jasmine Delaney.



However, as Eden tries to keep her distance from Cash, could it be he is about to have a change of heart?



After a bit of matchmaking by his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), Cash tries to make things right with Eden.



But she's not interested in being just good friends with Cash, and walks away...



However, Felicity isn't finished trying to get her brother and best friend together.



With wedding plans underway for Felicity and fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), Felicity asks Eden to be her Maid of Honour.



And for Cash to walk her down the aisle on her Big Day.



Can Cash and Eden put the awkward tension between them aside for the sake of the bride-to-be?

Eden is keeping her distance from Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Things are looking-up for Lyrik, as the band's first music video continues to prove a bit online.



However, lead singer Theo Poulos's (Matt Evans) bubble is burst, when he accidentally discovers his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has been text messaging with her ex, Bob Forsyth, and is planning to secretly meet-up with him!



Is there unfinished business between Kirby and Bob that could spell trouble for Theo?

Theo discovers Kirby's secret on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

ALSO, the friends of Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) have been left wondering of her whereabouts, after the goodbye letter she left for Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker).



Can policeman Cash be convinced to start the search for Marilyn as a missing person?

Marilyn fled Summer Bay after the nightmare involving her long-lost daughter Heather on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5