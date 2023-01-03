Home and Away spoilers: Eden Fowler remains HEARTBROKEN over Cash
Airs Monday 9 January 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has been left feeling heartbroken and humiliated after being rejected by Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Eden started falling in love with Cash during their recent fling.
But copper Cash is not ready to jump back into another serious relationship after the abrupt way things ended between him and ex-fiancee, Jasmine Delaney.
However, as Eden tries to keep her distance from Cash, could it be he is about to have a change of heart?
After a bit of matchmaking by his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), Cash tries to make things right with Eden.
But she's not interested in being just good friends with Cash, and walks away...
However, Felicity isn't finished trying to get her brother and best friend together.
With wedding plans underway for Felicity and fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), Felicity asks Eden to be her Maid of Honour.
And for Cash to walk her down the aisle on her Big Day.
Can Cash and Eden put the awkward tension between them aside for the sake of the bride-to-be?
Things are looking-up for Lyrik, as the band's first music video continues to prove a bit online.
However, lead singer Theo Poulos's (Matt Evans) bubble is burst, when he accidentally discovers his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has been text messaging with her ex, Bob Forsyth, and is planning to secretly meet-up with him!
Is there unfinished business between Kirby and Bob that could spell trouble for Theo?
ALSO, the friends of Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) have been left wondering of her whereabouts, after the goodbye letter she left for Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker).
Can policeman Cash be convinced to start the search for Marilyn as a missing person?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
