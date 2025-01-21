Home and Away spoilers: Eden kisses Tim!
Airs Monday 27 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has been trying to make things right with her younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Abigail is still angry with Eden over stuff that happened in the Fowler family in the past.
However, as Abigail starts to make some progress with her therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar), she realises she is ready to put the bad blood between her and Eden behind them.
Abigail is unsure how to have THAT conversation with Eden face-to-face.
So, Tim encourages her to write down her feelings in a letter to Eden.
In the meantime, Eden is thrown into an emotional spin after an awkward encounter with her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Cash has decided he wants to leave Summer Bay behind after the death of his sister, Felicity.
Eden secretly feels crushed that it could be the last time she sees the one-time love of her life.
As Eden drowns her sorrows at Salt, she is joined by Tim who offers to walk her home.
Unfortunately, back at home, Eden unexpectedly crosses a line that could WRECK her relationship with Abigail for good...
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is delighted when Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) returns to the Bay, following another visit to Merimbula to see his wife, Martha.
However, it's not long before Marilyn begins to worry that something is not right with Alf.
He's quiet and seems out of sorts.
Could this have anything to do with Alf's previous near-death experience at Northern District Hospital?
Is Alf's health still in jeopardy?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
