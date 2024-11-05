Home and Away spoilers: Alf has a HEART ATTACK!
Airs Thursday 14 November 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) has had heart issues in the past on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Remember when he suffered a heart attack after he and daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), were trapped beneath Summer Bay High School after an explosion caused a sinkhole!
But is horrible history about to repeat itself?
While Alf is helping John Palmer (Shane Withington) outside the Surf Club, he is suddenly struck by chest pains and collapses to the ground...
Luckily, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) happen to be passing by at that moment.
The trio leap into action to assist Alf and he is rushed to Northern District Hospital...
Where he should be in the capable hands of doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), right?
Only Bree has been off her game for the past few weeks, since the death of Summer Bay resident Felicity Newman.
So when Alf's condition suddenly worsens and he clutches his chest in pain, Bree unexpectedly freezes in fear!
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is horrified as Bree fails to help Alf, who appears to be having another heart attack...
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is becoming suspicious about WHAT her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), is up to...
After realising that Justin has been lying to her, Leah tries to reach him by phone.
But when she has no luck, she turns to her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), for some answers.
Will Theo spill the beans about Justin's SECRET arrangement with garage customer, Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani)?
However, it looks like the truth will get OUT when Claudia's husband, Eric (Cameron Pascoe), pays Leah a visit with a SHOCK accusation...
Meanwhile, Justin drives businesswoman Claudia out to a remote cabin in the woods.
Claudia claims it's a work-related trip.
But once there, it seems Claudia has other things on her mind and is looking to mix business... and PLEASURE!
WHAT will Justin do when Claudia unexpectedly tries to kiss him!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
