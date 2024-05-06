Home and Away spoilers: Eden questions Levi over AFFAIR!

Eden suddenly becomes suspicious that brother Levi could be CHEATING on his wife on Home and Away...

Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) seems to keep finding excuses to return to Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Even though the heart doctor's home is back in the city with wife, Imogen.



Levi's sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), remains unaware that he has been having an affair with former hospital patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Levi has led Eden to believe that he's been spending extra time in the Bay to both reconnect with her.



Plus, get his head together about Imogen's plans to start a family.



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden has further questions after a startling incident during the fundraiser night at Salt...



The morning after the night before, Eden asks Levi whether he is having an AFFAIR!



Levi is completely caught offguard and starts to panic...



Has Eden pieced the clues together and figured out the terrible truth about Levi and Mackenzie?

Levi reels when sister Eden asks if he is having an affair on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The fundraiser night at Salt is in full swing.



Eden has managed to convince bandmate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), to join her on stage for a gig.



But rocker Remi's night takes a turn for the worse when his ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), makes an appearance.



The atmosphere is totally awkward between the ex-es.



Remi can barely bring himself to look at Bree.



So she decides to prove she's over him... by making an unexpected move on dishy doctor, Levi!



How will Mackenzie react when she sees a drunk Bree with her hands all over her SECRET lover?

Will Bree have some serious regrets the morning after the night before on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

