Home and Away spoilers: Eden questions Levi over AFFAIR!
Airs Friday 17 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) seems to keep finding excuses to return to Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Even though the heart doctor's home is back in the city with wife, Imogen.
Levi's sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), remains unaware that he has been having an affair with former hospital patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
Levi has led Eden to believe that he's been spending extra time in the Bay to both reconnect with her.
Plus, get his head together about Imogen's plans to start a family.
However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden has further questions after a startling incident during the fundraiser night at Salt...
The morning after the night before, Eden asks Levi whether he is having an AFFAIR!
Levi is completely caught offguard and starts to panic...
Has Eden pieced the clues together and figured out the terrible truth about Levi and Mackenzie?
The fundraiser night at Salt is in full swing.
Eden has managed to convince bandmate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), to join her on stage for a gig.
But rocker Remi's night takes a turn for the worse when his ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), makes an appearance.
The atmosphere is totally awkward between the ex-es.
Remi can barely bring himself to look at Bree.
So she decides to prove she's over him... by making an unexpected move on dishy doctor, Levi!
How will Mackenzie react when she sees a drunk Bree with her hands all over her SECRET lover?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.