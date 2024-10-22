Home and Away spoilers: Eden returns her engagement ring!

It definitely looks like it's ALL OVER between Cash and Eden when she hands back her engagement ring to him on Home and Away...

It's totally awkward at Salt since Eden Fowler's (played by Stephanie Panozzo) ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is now her new boss on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Eden challenges Cash again over his sudden and unexpected decision to break-up with her after the death of his sister, Felicity.



She tries to convince Cash that the universe isn't out to get him or the people that he loves.



But right now, Cash just can't deal with the devastating thought of losing another loved one.



Feeling defeated, Eden decides to hand back her engagement ring to Cash...



But she's surprised when he later tries to return the ring for Eden to keep!



Does this mean there's still hope for the ex-couple?

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is shocked that her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), has invited his sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) to move into the farmhouse without asking her permission.



Levi is determined to keep a closer eye on Abigail, who is recovering from drug addiction.



However, Mackenzie has concerns about a drug addict and a thief living under her roof!



Unfortunately, Abigail overhears an argument between Mackenzie and Levi.



The next thing they know, troubled Abigail has STOLEN Levi's car and done another runner!

Mackenzie and Levi clash over his sister Abigail again on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is moving back into his old house with Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).



Tane figures it could be good for Cash to have some company now that he is living in the former Parata house by himself.



But moving day takes an alarming turn when Tane discovers a hand delivered letter from teenager Perri's nasty dad, Carl.



It's a THREATENING note warning Perri not to testify against Carl in court... or else!

Perri receives a threatening letter from his dad on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

