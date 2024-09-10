Home and Away spoilers: Felicity demands the TRUTH from Rory...

Felicity visits Rory at Mangrove River Police Station determined to find out if he really is a COP KILLER on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) refuses to believe that her new boyfriend, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin), is a cop killer on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



River Boy gang leader Rory has been ARRESTED for the past murder of Senior Sergeant Franklin McGrath.



Felicity's cop brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) agrees to let her visit Rory at Mangrove River Police Station.



But when Felicity sits down opposite Rory, will she have to accept the terrible truth?

Did Rory really murder Senior Sergeant Franklin McGrath on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is in a spin after getting the WRONG idea that his girlfriend, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), is pregnant!



Xander confides in sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier) that he overheard a conversation between Dana and her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne).



Later, Xander pulls Dana aside for a very serious conversation.



She can't work out why he is acting so WEIRD!



But then Dana realises Xander has totally got his wires crossed!

Will she set him straight and reveal the truth about Harper's pregnancy?

Xander wants to talk to Dana about the baby bombshell on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) remains worried about Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), who has fallen off the wagon and started drinking again.



Irene's guard is already-up with Leah over her concerns about her drinking.



So instead, Leah sends husband Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to secretly spy on Irene at home!



However, Justin makes a terrible spy and Irene is soon onto Leah's snooping...



And let's just say, she is NOT happy about it!

Leah is determined to do something about Irene's drinking on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5