Home and Away spoilers: Felicity demands the TRUTH from Rory...
Airs Tuesday 17 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) refuses to believe that her new boyfriend, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin), is a cop killer on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
River Boy gang leader Rory has been ARRESTED for the past murder of Senior Sergeant Franklin McGrath.
Felicity's cop brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) agrees to let her visit Rory at Mangrove River Police Station.
But when Felicity sits down opposite Rory, will she have to accept the terrible truth?
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is in a spin after getting the WRONG idea that his girlfriend, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), is pregnant!
Xander confides in sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier) that he overheard a conversation between Dana and her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne).
Later, Xander pulls Dana aside for a very serious conversation.
She can't work out why he is acting so WEIRD!
But then Dana realises Xander has totally got his wires crossed!
Will she set him straight and reveal the truth about Harper's pregnancy?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) remains worried about Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), who has fallen off the wagon and started drinking again.
Irene's guard is already-up with Leah over her concerns about her drinking.
So instead, Leah sends husband Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to secretly spy on Irene at home!
However, Justin makes a terrible spy and Irene is soon onto Leah's snooping...
And let's just say, she is NOT happy about it!
