Home and Away spoilers: Felicity meets a NEW man!

River Boy Rory has got his eyes on Felicity on Home and Away!

Getting romantically involved with a River Boy usually means a whole LOT of drama on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Is Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) about to find that out for herself?



As the Salt boss is making her way to work with friends, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), a good looking stranger wolf whistles at the women from the balcony at Salt.



It's none other than River Boy, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin), last seen helping Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) during his revenge fight against the Allen family.



Felicity is not impressed with Rory's alpha male antics and attempts to send him packing from the bar/restaurant.



However, Rory wastes no time in turning on the charm.



And although feisty Felicity stands her ground with Rory, she secretly enjoys the attention!



Eden encourages Felicity to give Rory a chance.



Is Felicity finally ready to explore a new romantic spark?

Rory sets his sights on Felicity on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is still trying to convince folks around town that Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo) is not to be trusted.



But even Dana's own sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), asks her to drop the conspiracy theories about Irene Roberts's (Lynne McGranger) "terminally-ill" house guest.



Dana is further alarmed when she discovers that Irene has remortgaged the beach house in order to be able to give Bronte $25,000 so that she can pay to fly to Canada to take part in a clinical health trial.



Will Dana be able to prove that Bronte is a conwoman before it is too late?

Nobody believes Dana's suspicions about Bronte on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper has been trying to put some distance between her and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) since their one-night stand at the gym.



But Tane really needs social worker Harper on board if he's going to get his youth program off the ground at the Surf Club.



Can Haper put her own personal feelings for Tane aside and help him get the program back on track?

Will Harper agree to get involved with the youth program again on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5