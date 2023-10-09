Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman confronts her ATTACKER...
Airs Monday 16 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Newman) couldn't believe it when her attacker, Jeremy Holding (James Dyke) requested a meeting with her on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Felicity hoped she could finally put that fateful night behind her and move on with her life.
But it seems sexual predator Jeremy is also looking for some closure...
The timing couldn't be worse, since Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is away in New Zealand visiting his family.
However, with the support of her cop brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), Felicity has decided to face her fears.
Even if this meeting at the Police Station proves to be a terrible mistake, a part of Felicity still needs to hear Jeremy try and justify his actions towards her and his other victims...
But the meeting doesn't get off to a good start when Jeremy tries to avoid answering Felicity's very direct questions...
Meanwhile, Tane unexpectedly returns to Summer Bay after his trip back to New Zealand.
He is puzzled when he finds there is no one home at the Parata house.
WHERE is everyone?
It doesn't take long for the news to reach Tane that Felicity is at the Police Station.
Tane sees red knowing his wife is face-to-face with the man who sexually assaulted her...
WHAT will Tane do when he storms into the meeting between Felicity and assailant, Jeremy?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.