Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman confronts her ATTACKER...

Felicity Newman prepares to face her fears when she confronts her attacker Jeremy on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Newman) couldn't believe it when her attacker, Jeremy Holding (James Dyke) requested a meeting with her on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Felicity hoped she could finally put that fateful night behind her and move on with her life.



But it seems sexual predator Jeremy is also looking for some closure...



The timing couldn't be worse, since Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is away in New Zealand visiting his family.



However, with the support of her cop brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), Felicity has decided to face her fears.



Even if this meeting at the Police Station proves to be a terrible mistake, a part of Felicity still needs to hear Jeremy try and justify his actions towards her and his other victims...



But the meeting doesn't get off to a good start when Jeremy tries to avoid answering Felicity's very direct questions...

Felicity finds herself face-to-face with Jeremy again on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Tane unexpectedly returns to Summer Bay after his trip back to New Zealand.



He is puzzled when he finds there is no one home at the Parata house.



WHERE is everyone?



It doesn't take long for the news to reach Tane that Felicity is at the Police Station.



Tane sees red knowing his wife is face-to-face with the man who sexually assaulted her...



WHAT will Tane do when he storms into the meeting between Felicity and assailant, Jeremy?

Tane is shocked to discover Felicity's plan to confront Jeremy on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5