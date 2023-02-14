Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman GATECRASHES the party!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is both excited and nervous as her and Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) wedding day approaches on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



With the Big Day just a week away, it's time for the traditional hen and bucks parties, where the bride-to-be and groom can kickback and enjoy one final BIG night out of freedom!



However, little does Tane know but his celebration at a nightclub is going to take an unexpected turn with the arrival of some uninvited guests!



Felicity's bestie, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), organises a karaoke party bus for their girls nite out.



But all Felicity cares about is finding out what's going on between Eden and Felicity's brother, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



After interrupting THAT almost kiss between the ex-lovers, Felicity is determined to do whatever it takes to get Eden and Cash back together again!



Even if it means gatecrashing her own fiance's bucks party!



How will Tane, Cash and Eden react to Felicity's meddling and the sudden change of plans?

Will Felicity's matchmaking work its magic on Eden and Cash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane and Nikau's BIG night out is about to be interrupted on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), have had a falling out.



Dean is annoyed that Ziggy chose to confide in her garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) about feeling sidelined by Dean's relationship with his young son, Jai (River Jarvis).



The couple are expecting their own addition to the family and Ziggy feels like Dean needs to pay more attention as they are terribly unprepared.



Dean wants to prove to Ziggy that she and their baby are not taking second place to his relationship with Jai.



But will Dean manage to do enough to convince Ziggy and put her worries to rest?

Will Dean and Ziggy resolve their differences on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

