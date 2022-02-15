'Home and Away' spoilers: Felicity Newman SNAPS at Jasmine!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) flies into a drunken rage at Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Jasmine promises to keep an eye on Felicity, while her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is out of town for their father's memorial.



Felicity has refused to attend the memorial, as she still suspects there's something sinister about the circumstances surrounding their dad's death.



Felicity is determined to drown out her gloomy thoughts with alcohol.



Both Jasmine and Felicity's boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) start to become concerned as an increasingly drunk Felicity begins to get out of hand.



Later that night, Jasmine is worried when she finds Felicity hanging out with a random bunch of blokes outside the Surf Club.



But when Jasmine steps in to try and take Jasmine home to sober up, Felicity SNAPS and lets loose with a load of abuse!

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is still trying to deal with everything that's happened to her since being exposed to toxic chemicals during the lockdown at restaurant Salt.



Marilyn doesn't want to get in the way while Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) are dealing with the fading health of Alf's wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin).



So she unexpectedly decides it's time for her to take a break from Summer Bay!



But WHERE will Marilyn go?

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and her boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) are having to tread carefully with Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny).



The barrister, who is the long lost dad of Mia's daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett), has threatened to press charges after angry Ari punched him.



Mia and Ari try to play nice after Chloe requests for Matthew to join them all for a family dinner at the Parata house.



But the dinner table talk turns awkward when Chloe wants to know more about how her parents met.



Mia and Matthew tell very different stories.



The memories of their awful meeting threaten to drive Mia over the edge...



Can she keep her cool around Matthew for the sake of Chloe?

