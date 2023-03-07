Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman turns to BOOZE...

Felicity Newman turns to drink to cope after her NEAR-DEATH experience on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) returns home from hospital after THAT near-death experience on her wedding day on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But despite being back home with her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and brother Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), Felicity can't help but blame herself for the terrible turn of events that have left her maid-of-honour, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), in a coma...



However, Felicity remains unaware of the TERRIBLE TRUTH...



That the truck was sabotaged by the biker gang, who were targetting Cash!



Wanting Felicity to focus on her recovery, both Cash and Tane decide to keep the truth from her.



But still haunted by terrible memories of the car collision and petrol station explosion, Felicity starts to self-medicate with alcohol...

Eden remains in a coma after the wedding day crash on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), wonder if they are about to become parents.



Ziggy is convinced she has gone into labour and is breathing through the contractions.



Having failed with the birthing class and not done enough research, Ziggy and Dean are in a terrible panic.



However, when they arrive at Northern District Hospital, the couple are confused when Ziggy's contractions suddenly STOP!



Was it a FALSE alarm?

A false alarm for pregnant Ziggy on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) introduces Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) around to the Summer Bay locals.



Mali is quickly becoming a friendly face about town?



But how long is the surfer dude planning to stick around, since his family are back in Mantaray Point?



Mali has a BIG decision to make when buddy Dean unexpectedly offers him a job running the Board Shop, so he can focus on being a hand-on dad.



Is Mali ready to commit to a permanent move to the Bay?

John gives newcomer Mali a guided tour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5