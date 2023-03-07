Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman turns to BOOZE...
Airs Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) returns home from hospital after THAT near-death experience on her wedding day on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But despite being back home with her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and brother Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), Felicity can't help but blame herself for the terrible turn of events that have left her maid-of-honour, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), in a coma...
However, Felicity remains unaware of the TERRIBLE TRUTH...
That the truck was sabotaged by the biker gang, who were targetting Cash!
Wanting Felicity to focus on her recovery, both Cash and Tane decide to keep the truth from her.
But still haunted by terrible memories of the car collision and petrol station explosion, Felicity starts to self-medicate with alcohol...
Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), wonder if they are about to become parents.
Ziggy is convinced she has gone into labour and is breathing through the contractions.
Having failed with the birthing class and not done enough research, Ziggy and Dean are in a terrible panic.
However, when they arrive at Northern District Hospital, the couple are confused when Ziggy's contractions suddenly STOP!
Was it a FALSE alarm?
John Palmer (Shane Withington) introduces Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) around to the Summer Bay locals.
Mali is quickly becoming a friendly face about town?
But how long is the surfer dude planning to stick around, since his family are back in Mantaray Point?
Mali has a BIG decision to make when buddy Dean unexpectedly offers him a job running the Board Shop, so he can focus on being a hand-on dad.
Is Mali ready to commit to a permanent move to the Bay?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.