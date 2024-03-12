Home and Away spoilers: Has Cash made a MISTAKE quitting his job?
Airs Monday 18 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is going to have a LOT more free time now he has QUIT his job on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
During a review meeting about his suspension, Cash found out he could return to work at Yabbie Creek Police Station.
But the former Senior Sergeant would be demoted and mostly be assigned to desk duties!
So Cash told his bosses to stick it and QUIT!
However, Cash's girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is worried that he's been a bit reckless.
Is Cash really going to give-up on his long-time career just like that?
After a heart-to-heart about with both Eden and fellow copper, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), Cash starts to regret his resignation.
However, has Cash left it too late to reverse his decision?
Later that day, Rose reveals some SURPRISE news.
She has been offered a promotion to Cash's rank.
So she's basically filled his former role!
WHAT will Cash do now?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is feeling lost without girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
Leah wants to feel fully recovered with her mental health before she can think about picking-up where she left off with Justin.
So in the meantime, Leah has moved into the Stewart house.
Leah asks her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), to keep an eye on Justin.
But while they are working together at Summer Bay Autos, garage boss Justin bombards Theo with questions about Leah's every move.
It's not long before Theo feels well and truly stuck in the middle of Justin and Leah.
So he makes it clear to aunt Leah that she and Justin need to navigate this themselves.
He can't be involved in any more of their relationship DRAMA!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
