Home and Away spoilers: HEARTBREAK for Karen Thompson over Jai
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 28 March 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Karen Thompson (played by guest star Georgia Adamson) is reeling from the revelation that she has a young grandson, Jai Simmons on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But her happiness is short-lived after her son, Dean (Patrick O'Connor) awkwardly reveals that Karen is not allowed to see Jai, because of her past troubles.
Dean will lose his own access to Jai if he goes against the wishes of Jai's mum, Amber.
John Palmer (Shane Withington) steps in as a friend, when he finds Karen upset about the situation involving Jai.
Karen feels the weight of her past mistakes weighing heavily on Dean.
She doesn't want to do anything to jeopardise the relationship between Dean and Jai.
But being shut-out of her own grandson's life is all a bit too much to bear.
Can John provide some advice to boost Karen's spirits?
Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) are enjoying some SEXY time together at his caravan.
That is, until they are interrupted by Cash's younger sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).
Felicity comes barging in unannounced, armed with a bottle of champagne and glasses.
She wants them to all spend the day together, celebrating Jasmine's birthday.
Felicity must have missed the memo that Jasmine is not at all keen to make a fuss about her birthday!
Felicity is desperate to drag the couple into the city, to get the party started.
How will they gently break the news that they already have plans for a romantic getaway?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is still away on a camping trip with his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).
So, Felicity is all on her ownsome.
Sure, she's got her new job at Salt to focus on.
But seeing the blossoming romance between Cash and Jasmine threatens to leave Felicity feeling even lonelier...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
