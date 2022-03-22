Home and Away spoilers: HEARTBREAK for Karen Thompson over Jai

Karen Thompson is heartbroken when she hears she is BANNED from seeing her grandson Jai on Home and Away

Karen Thompson (played by guest star Georgia Adamson) is reeling from the revelation that she has a young grandson, Jai Simmons on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But her happiness is short-lived after her son, Dean (Patrick O'Connor) awkwardly reveals that Karen is not allowed to see Jai, because of her past troubles.



Dean will lose his own access to Jai if he goes against the wishes of Jai's mum, Amber.



John Palmer (Shane Withington) steps in as a friend, when he finds Karen upset about the situation involving Jai.



Karen feels the weight of her past mistakes weighing heavily on Dean.



She doesn't want to do anything to jeopardise the relationship between Dean and Jai.



But being shut-out of her own grandson's life is all a bit too much to bear.



Can John provide some advice to boost Karen's spirits?

Will Jasmine and Cash's romantic plans be ruined by Felicity on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) are enjoying some SEXY time together at his caravan.



That is, until they are interrupted by Cash's younger sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).



Felicity comes barging in unannounced, armed with a bottle of champagne and glasses.



She wants them to all spend the day together, celebrating Jasmine's birthday.



Felicity must have missed the memo that Jasmine is not at all keen to make a fuss about her birthday!



Felicity is desperate to drag the couple into the city, to get the party started.



How will they gently break the news that they already have plans for a romantic getaway?

Will Felicity get the message that three's a crowd on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is still away on a camping trip with his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



So, Felicity is all on her ownsome.



Sure, she's got her new job at Salt to focus on.



But seeing the blossoming romance between Cash and Jasmine threatens to leave Felicity feeling even lonelier...

