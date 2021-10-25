'Home and Away' spoilers: How does Justin Morgan SHOCK Tori?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) still hasn't fully accepted that his sister Tori (Penny McNamee) is planning to leave Summer Bay for a new life in London on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things are moving super-fast for Tori and her fiancee Christian Green (Ditch Davey).



The couple need to bring their wedding day forward as doctor Tori has now been offered a new job in London.



And she needs to start in two weeks!



Justin is thrown by Tori and Christian's update.



But when Tori asks Justin if he will walk her down the aisle and give her way on her wedding day, she's in for a SHOCK when Justin refuses!

Dean is proving too much for Mackenzie to handle on Home and Away.

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has become her brother Dean Thompson's (Patrick O'Connor) carer while he recovers from that recent car crash.



But Dean is not exactly the easiest patient.



He wants to be back up on his feet in no time.



Mackenzie wants Dean to take it easy.



But instead, he's checking in on the status of his Board Shop business at the Surf Club.



Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) wonders where Dean's girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is during this time.



She's in for a surprise when she discovers Dean has sent Ziggy packing!



It's all getting a bit much for busy restaurant boss Mackenzie to handle alone.



Will Mackenzie swallow her pride and reach out to Ziggy for help, even it means clashing with Dean?

It's good 'ol Irene to the rescue on today's episode of Home and Away!

You can always count on Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) for help when you're down on your luck.



John Palmer (Shane Withington) is still in a flap about the upcoming charity fundraiser at Salt.



He hasn't managed to find any guests to fill the spaces at his table, and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is asking for names as she wants to make sure all the tables are filled and that the fundraiser is a success.



Feeling the pressure, John comes clean to Irene about what's going on.



Can Irene find a way to help out her mate John?

