'Home and Away' spoilers: Introducing Logan Bennett...

Logan Bennett (played by ex-Neighbours star Harley Bonner) makes his first appearance on today's episode of Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Logan is a hotshot trauma surgeon, who arrives on the scene after the shock car crash that has trapped Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and Mia Anderson (Anna Samson).



As the wrecked car remains on the edge of a cliff, Mia is able to climb out.



She draws on her past girl guide experience and uses the car seatbelts to create a rope.



She then uses the rope to stop the car moving any closer to the edge of the cliff.



Clever!



Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), who was thrown from the vehicle, has collapsed by the roadside.



Luckily, help is at hand as heroic Dr Logan Bennett arrives by helicopter and works with a team of paramedics to save Nikau, Mia and Dean.



But it's not looking good for Dean, who has a fractured pelvis and is bleeding into his abdomen.



Logan is in a race against time to save Dean's life...

Mia fears something terrible has happened to her unborn baby after the car crash on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Can Dr Logan Bennett (played by ex-Neighbours star Harley Bonner) save the day on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Back in the Bay, doctors Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) are unaware of the BIG medical emergency heading in the direction of Northern District Hospital.



Christian continues with his romantic plans to woo Tori and ultimately pop the question!



The loved-up medics head for the jetty where a romantic meal and a load of rose petals await.



Could this be the moment that Christian finally asks that all-important question?

The romantic surprises continue for Tori on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kip-Williams) has cheered-up after his heart-to-heart with his ex-girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



He's now feeling hopeful for the future.



But Ari's world comes crashing down when he hears that both his pregnant girlfriend Mia and nephew Nikau have been rushed to hospital after the car accident.



Arriving at the hospital, Ari gets some TERRIBLE news...

Terrible news awaits Ari and Mackenzie at the hospital on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

