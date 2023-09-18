Home and Away spoilers: Irene Roberts welcomes a NEW lodger!

Irene Roberts rents out her spare room to a new arrival in town on Home and Away.

It looks like Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) is going to have some company at her beach house again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne, who previously played the Dee Bliss/Andrea Somers stand-in double on Neighbours!), a social worker, arrives in Summer Bay on an extended holiday.



Harper is looking for somewhere to stay and it's not long before she reaches an agreement with Irene to rent the spare room at Irene's beach house!



However, while Irene takes an instant liking to Harper, protective friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is convinced there's something shifty about the newcomer and decides to do some SNOOPING...

Say g'day to NEW character Harper on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has been convinced to accept the advice of hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).

He's going to tackle the issue of his hearing problem instead of trying to ignore it.



After Bree is able to fast-track Alf's next hospital appointment, it looks like Alf is on his way to getting his health issue resolved one way or another.

Bree gets Alf fast-tracked for another hospital appointment on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

WHAT does the future hold for Lyrik now that keyboard player/songwriter, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has officially decided to QUIT to pursue a solo career?



Band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) tries to keep things moving and wants to convince Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) to continue as a trio.



However, Eden is NOT happy.

She cannot get over Kirby's "betrayal" of the band.



Which leads Eden to lash out and do something drastic...

Eden feels betrayed by Kirby's decision to QUIT the band on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

