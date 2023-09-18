Home and Away spoilers: Irene Roberts welcomes a NEW lodger!
Airs Wednesday 27 September 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It looks like Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) is going to have some company at her beach house again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne, who previously played the Dee Bliss/Andrea Somers stand-in double on Neighbours!), a social worker, arrives in Summer Bay on an extended holiday.
Harper is looking for somewhere to stay and it's not long before she reaches an agreement with Irene to rent the spare room at Irene's beach house!
However, while Irene takes an instant liking to Harper, protective friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is convinced there's something shifty about the newcomer and decides to do some SNOOPING...
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has been convinced to accept the advice of hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
He's going to tackle the issue of his hearing problem instead of trying to ignore it.
After Bree is able to fast-track Alf's next hospital appointment, it looks like Alf is on his way to getting his health issue resolved one way or another.
WHAT does the future hold for Lyrik now that keyboard player/songwriter, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has officially decided to QUIT to pursue a solo career?
Band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) tries to keep things moving and wants to convince Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) to continue as a trio.
However, Eden is NOT happy.
She cannot get over Kirby's "betrayal" of the band.
Which leads Eden to lash out and do something drastic...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.