Home and Away spoilers: Irene's dinner party DISASTER!

John clashes with Irene who remains in denial about her drinking on Home and Away...

Recovering alcoholic Irene has recently fallen off the wagon.



But she's getting fed-up with her so-called friends questioning her sobriety.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Irene announces she's going to host a dinner party at her beach house.



She wants to prove that she doesn't have a drinking problem.



Everything is out in the open and everyone will see that Irene is doing just fine.



However, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is annoyed that Irene continues to dodge questions about whether or not she attended the AA meeting that she previously agreed to go to.



So when Irene catches John snooping around in her kitchen, clearly looking for hidden bottles of booze, she is not happy.



And the long-time friends end-up having an angry clash...

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is worried about Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



The surf shop boss doesn't show-up for his surfing class on the beach, leaving co-worker Kirby to deal with the problem.



When Mali finally makes an appearance, he's incredibly vague and evasive about WHERE he has been.



Kirby is annoyed but wonders if the River Boys gang have been hassling Mali again...



Could Mali's moody behaviour have something to do with the bag of criminal contents that desperate gang member Dingo recently left with him?

