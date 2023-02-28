Home and Away spoilers: Is Bree Cameron DEAD?

There's a SHOCK SHOWDOWN between Bree Cameron and her violent husband Jacob on Home and Away...

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) finds her life in DANGER after her violent husband Jacob (guest star Alex Williams) discovers her betrayal on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jacob's violent temper resurfaces after he finds out Bree has been trying to get an SOS message to her lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



Jacob knocks Bree to the ground...



When hospital doctor Bree regains consciousness, she is horrified to see Jacob is digging a grave-sized hole.



Does he intend to bury Bree ALIVE?!



Bree realises she must turn the tables on Jacob if she wants to survive.



Sneaking up behind him, Bree whacks Jacob over the head with a shovel!



Will she finally be free of her horrible husband?

Will Bree meet her doom at the hands of Jacob on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is surprised to discover that his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) already knows his surfer buddy, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



Mali is still being mysterious about what brings him to Summer Bay from his home town of Mantaray Point.



Dean jumps to the WRONG conclusion that Mali may have romantic designs on Mackenzie!



But little does Dean know, that Mackenzie and Mali have SECRET plans to collaborate on completing the baby's nursery for Dean and his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman)!



Let's hope Ziggy and Dean are impressed when the time comes for the BIG nursery reveal!

Mali may not have a romantic interest in Mackenzie... but SOMEONE else does!



When restaurant/bar manager Mackenzie arrives at Salt, she is shocked when she sees a familiar looking man, Gabe Miller (guest star Akos Armont), sitting at the bar.



Mackenzie rushes back out of Salt again!



WHO is the mysterious stranger that has Mackenzie acting like she's seen a ghost?

There's a blast-from-the-past for Mackenzie on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

