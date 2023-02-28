Home and Away spoilers: Is Bree Cameron DEAD?
Airs Thursday 9 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) finds her life in DANGER after her violent husband Jacob (guest star Alex Williams) discovers her betrayal on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Jacob's violent temper resurfaces after he finds out Bree has been trying to get an SOS message to her lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).
Jacob knocks Bree to the ground...
When hospital doctor Bree regains consciousness, she is horrified to see Jacob is digging a grave-sized hole.
Does he intend to bury Bree ALIVE?!
Bree realises she must turn the tables on Jacob if she wants to survive.
Sneaking up behind him, Bree whacks Jacob over the head with a shovel!
Will she finally be free of her horrible husband?
Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is surprised to discover that his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) already knows his surfer buddy, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).
Mali is still being mysterious about what brings him to Summer Bay from his home town of Mantaray Point.
Dean jumps to the WRONG conclusion that Mali may have romantic designs on Mackenzie!
But little does Dean know, that Mackenzie and Mali have SECRET plans to collaborate on completing the baby's nursery for Dean and his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman)!
Let's hope Ziggy and Dean are impressed when the time comes for the BIG nursery reveal!
Mali may not have a romantic interest in Mackenzie... but SOMEONE else does!
When restaurant/bar manager Mackenzie arrives at Salt, she is shocked when she sees a familiar looking man, Gabe Miller (guest star Akos Armont), sitting at the bar.
Mackenzie rushes back out of Salt again!
WHO is the mysterious stranger that has Mackenzie acting like she's seen a ghost?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
