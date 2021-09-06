'Home and Away' spoilers: Is Dean Thompson DEAD?

It's not looking good for Dean Thompson after that car crash cliffhanger on Home and Away...

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) and Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) are trapped in the wreckage of Dean's car after last week's dramatic accident on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Mia desperately tries to keep Dean alive, while the car teeters on the edge of a cliff.



But to her HORROR, the car starts to wobble with every movement.



Any moment it could go plunge off the edge of the cliff...

Meanwhile, Nikaua Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) was thrown from the wreckage and wakes-up on the hillside.



Has badly injured Nikau got what it takes to climb back up the hill and flag down help on the road?



The clock is ticking.



As pregnant Mia struggles to help Dean, she's struck with stomach pains and fears for the life of her unborn baby...

It's a real cliffhanger as the car teeters on the edge on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Can a badly injured Nikau go for help on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Romance is in the air back in the Bay.



After their romantic brunch together at Salt, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) return to the Morgan house.



Thanks to the efforts of Tori's brother Justin (James Stewart) and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), the house is filled with flowers and candles.



Tori gets changed into a beautiful formal dress as Christian continues his plans to pop the question to her!

Tori is touched by Christian's romantic efforts on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) still hasn't spoken to his girlfriend Mia, since they clashed over his heavy-handed treatment of his nephew Nikau.



And now Mia is nowhere to be found.



Ari is unaware that Mia received a secret SOS call from Nikau, and drove-off with Dean to pick-up Nikau out in the countryside.



While out looking for Mia, Ari bumps into his ex-girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) out for a surf.



Things have been rather awkward between Ari and Mackenzie since their break-up.



But sensing Ari is troubled over the state of play with Mia, restaurant boss Mackenzie provides a listening ear.



As Ari and Mackenzie have a heart-to-heart, can they finally mend their broken past?

Ari and Mackenzie have a heart-to-heart on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

