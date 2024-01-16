Home and Away spoilers: Is Felicity and Tane's marriage OVER?

It looks like there's no turning back for Felicity and Tane on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) may not be able to talk her way out of trouble this time on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Felicity's baby lie has been exposed and her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), has stormed off!



Felicity lays the blame with her friend and business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



But nobody is feeling any sympathy for lying Felicty, including her own brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).



Meanwhile, gym boss Tane throws himself into work at Summer Bay Fit.



Felicity is determined to try and explain why she chose to deceive Tane after they'd agreed to start a family together.



But Felicity is left reeling when angry Tane cannot move past her deception.



Feeling like she has treated him like a fool, will Tane call time on their marriage for good?

Meanwhile, it's the day that Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has been dreading.



Irene is due to find out her fate at a sentencing hearing.



She is in a LOT of trouble after helping Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her then fugitive sister, Dana (Ally Harris).



There's a real possibility that Irene could be facing doing time in prison...

Irene has the support of Harper, Dana and long-time friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington).



But Irene's lawyer, Greta Hunt (Amanda McGregor) warns her that the magistrate is a tough cookie and a real stickler for the rules.



Irene is horrified when the prosecution push for the MAXIMUM punishment to be applied.



Which could mean SEVEN years behind bars for Irene...

Irene faces her fate at a court sentencing on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5