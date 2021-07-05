'Home and Away' spoilers: Is Leah Patterson afraid of Justin?

Leah Patterson starts to feel out of her depth when Justin's addiction takes a frightening turn on Home and Away.

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) still feels bad that she missed the signs leading to her boyfriend Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) painkiller addiction on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Leah is determined to help Justin beat his addiction when he is released from the hospital after his overdose and collapse, but Leah is soon pushed to the edge of her commitment to Justin.



Desperate for more medication to satisfy his cravings, Justin starts ransacking the kitchen late at night. Leah tries to explain that they must stick to the schedule and she will give him his medication when the time is right, but Justin won't take no for answer.



When the desperate addict's behaviour takes a threatening turn, Leah is scared and locks herself in the bathroom!



As Justin continues to bang on the bathroom door and demand his pills, Leah can only wonder if she can handle this challenge all on her own.

Leah becomes scared by Justin's erratic behaviour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is named and shamed when a video surfaces online of her being thrown out of the Parata pool party for being drunk and disorderly!



Mac's former housemate Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) comes to offer her some support, however, it seems Mac hasn't learned her lesson and angrily rejects Ziggy's friendship.



Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) doesn't know how else he can help his sister and Mac eventually admits to Dean she realises she's pushing all her friends away with her self-destructive behaviour.



Disgusted and humiliated by her drunken behaviour at the party, Mac suddenly pulls a disappearing act and Dean is alarmed when Mac is nowhere to be found.

Mackenzie finally starts to regret her bad behaviour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) continues to secretly contact his ex Susie McAllister via text message.



He is determined to catch out the conwoman.



However, Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster), who was also conned by Susie, reckons this is a bad idea and that they should take all their information to the police.



But John reckons if anyone is going to catch out Susie, it will be him!

Stephen is worried when he discovers John is still in touch with Susie via text messages on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

