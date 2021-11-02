'Home and Away' spoilers: Is Mackenzie Booth being STALKED?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has been a support to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) since his break-up with girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) on Home and Away (1.15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mackenzie finds herself caught-up in the fallout from Tane's short-lived liaison with Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



Felicity spots ex-lover Tane on the beach with Mackenzie and offers the restaurant boss some words of warning about getting too involved with him.



Mackenzie doesn't appreciate the advice and pretty much tells Felicity to mind her own business.



However, Felicity doesn't quite seem to get the message.



Mackenzie and Tane are enjoying a drink together at Salt that evening, when Felicity just happens to arrive on the scene... again!



Mackenzie takes matters into her own hands and boots Felicity off her premises!



But has Mackenzie now made an enemy of Felicity... or someone else?



Later that night, Mackenzie has a feeling that someone is following her while she walks to her car.



Is it Felicity?



Little does Mackenzie know but a shadowy figure is watching her from the bushes...

WHY is Dean refusing to go to his rehabilitation sessions on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson's (Patrick O'Connor) recovery suffers a setback when Mackenzie and Ziggy both discover the stubborn surfer is refusing to go to the gym for his rehabilitation.



Could this have anything to do with the fact that Ziggy's ex-boyfriend Tane works at Summer Bay Fit?



Mackenzie and Ziggy realise they'll have to get Tane away from the gym if they want Dean to go there.



However, Dean remains in pain from that near-fatal car crash, could it be there is a different reason he doesn't want to attend his rehabilitation sessions?

Justin danced with Tori on her wedding day on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is already missing his sister Tori, who has now moved to London with her new husband, Christian Green.



After some removal peeps arrive to collect the last of Tori's belongings, Justin struggles to get used to the suddenly empty Morgan house.



Can Justin's girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) support him and show her man that there is still hope for their future together?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR