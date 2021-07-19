'Home and Away' spoilers: Is Mackenzie Booth DEAD?

Mackenzie Booth is still missing on Home and Away and her brother Dean is afraid something terrible has happened to her.

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) hasn't seen or heard from his sister Mackenzie for several days.



So when the police swoop in on Summer Bay and the DEAD body of an unidentified woman is pulled from the water, Dean starts to fear the worst.



In a panic, Dean storms down to the beach where Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) stops him in his tracks while the police are investigating.



Dean is desperate for news about Mackenzie and takes his frustrations out on her ex-boyfriend Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams).



Dean reckons Mac's downward spiral began after Ari broke up with her, so if anything bad has happened to Mac... it will be Ari's fault!

Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) erratic behaviour continues as he attempts to beat his painkiller addiction.



Justin's girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is losing patience since he still won't take responsibilty for his assault on Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster).



He just claims his temper got the better of him when he saw Leah and Stephen looking a bit too close for comfort.



But Justin gets put in his place when Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) warns him to start treating his garage employee and Tane's girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) with some respect... or he'll be dealing with Tane in the future!



Will Tane's warning be a wake-up call for Justin to get his act together?



There is speculation among the locals as they wait to find out more about the DEAD body.



But everyone's left reeling when Cash reveals the identity of the deceased... it's Susie McAllister!



And it looks like Susie's ex-lover John Palmer (Shane Withington) could be in BIG trouble when Cash asks John to accompany him down to the police station for questioning.

