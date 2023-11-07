Home and Away spoilers: Is Mali Hudson and Rose's relationship in TROUBLE?

There's TROUBLE between Mali Hudson and girlfriend Rose on Home and Away...

Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) has unexpectedly found himself in a love triangle on Home and Away! (1:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Mali's childhood friend and one-time 'Promised Wife', Zara Campbell (Matilda Brown), has arrived in Summer Bay.



And it appears that she wants him back!



But Zara's arrival certainly does NOT sit well with Mali's girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), who couldn't believe it when Zara made it very clear that she hopes to pick-up where she left off with Mali!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mali tries to reassure Rose that it's all ancient history between him and Zara.



However, Zara must have missed the memo because she's not giving-up.



She crashes Rose and Mali's breakfast date and continues to reference her romantic history with Mali.



Mali is under pressure from his family and friends back in Mantaray Point to look after Zara while she is in town.



But at some point, will Rose SNAP and decide that enough is enough?



What's next for Harper and Dana on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) are both at a crossroads after everything that happened with corrupt copper, Detective Madden.

Social worker Harper and nurse Dana both realise they can't go back to their old lives in the city.



So does this mean the sisters intend to stick around in Summer Bay?



There could be an unexpected job opportunity for Dana when she finds out that recovering Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is looking to hire a private nurse after her fallout with Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

Dana quickly updates her CV and heads over to meet with Roo.



But will Dana's dodgy past come back to haunt her, when she has no choice but to make a SHOCK CONFESSION to Roo during their interview...

Roo starts interviewing for a private nurse on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5