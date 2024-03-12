Home and Away spoilers: Is Tane going to LEAVE Summer Bay?
Airs Thursday 21 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Is there still a chance that Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) and her estranged husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), could get back together on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Felicity is feeling hopeful after the ex-es unexpectedly spent the night together.
However, Felicity's romantic bubble is burst when Tane is cold and distant the morning after the night before.
Infact, he's all business as he hurries off to a meeting at the Surf Club!
Did Felicity just imagine the charged moment between them the night before?
Unfortunately, Tane considers their one-night stand a MISTAKE.
He now wants to put some distance between them.
A whole a LOT of distance...
Felicity is shocked when Tane announces that he has decided to leave Summer Bay and move back to New Zealand!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
The Surf Club is in BIG trouble now that Simon Henderson has withdrawn his sponsorship money.
John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) are on a mission to cut costs.
However, Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher) is not impressed when she suggests a rent increase for all businesses in the Surf Club building.
But could unexpected help be at hand when Roo discovers the Club has just received a MYSTERY $30,000 donation!
WHO is the anonymous Surf Club lifesaver?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) still can't work out what's going on between her and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).
There's obvious chemistry between Mackenzie and her now former doctor.
But Levi remains non-committal about them.
During a romantic walk on the beach, Mackenzie pushes Levi for some answers.
Putting Levi on the spot seems to work, as later things HOT up between them again!
However, just as they are about to make it into the bedroom, Levi makes an excuse and a quick EXIT!
And when Mackenzie finds out the REAL reason behind Levi's on/off actions, she is not going to be happy...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.