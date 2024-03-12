Home and Away spoilers: Is Tane going to LEAVE Summer Bay?

Felicity is SHOCKED by Tane's decision to leave the Bay and return to New Zealand on Home and Away...

Is there still a chance that Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) and her estranged husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), could get back together on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Felicity is feeling hopeful after the ex-es unexpectedly spent the night together.



However, Felicity's romantic bubble is burst when Tane is cold and distant the morning after the night before.



Infact, he's all business as he hurries off to a meeting at the Surf Club!



Did Felicity just imagine the charged moment between them the night before?



Unfortunately, Tane considers their one-night stand a MISTAKE.



He now wants to put some distance between them.



A whole a LOT of distance...



Felicity is shocked when Tane announces that he has decided to leave Summer Bay and move back to New Zealand!

The Surf Club is in BIG trouble now that Simon Henderson has withdrawn his sponsorship money.



John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) are on a mission to cut costs.



However, Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher) is not impressed when she suggests a rent increase for all businesses in the Surf Club building.



But could unexpected help be at hand when Roo discovers the Club has just received a MYSTERY $30,000 donation!



WHO is the anonymous Surf Club lifesaver?

Can Alf stay on top of the Surf Club SCANDAL on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) still can't work out what's going on between her and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).

There's obvious chemistry between Mackenzie and her now former doctor.



But Levi remains non-committal about them.



During a romantic walk on the beach, Mackenzie pushes Levi for some answers.



Putting Levi on the spot seems to work, as later things HOT up between them again!



However, just as they are about to make it into the bedroom, Levi makes an excuse and a quick EXIT!



And when Mackenzie finds out the REAL reason behind Levi's on/off actions, she is not going to be happy...

Will Levi reveal his SECRET to Mackenzie on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

