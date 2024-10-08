Home and Away spoilers: Is Tane onboard with the baby?

Tane and Harper deal with the aftermath of her BABY BOMBSHELL on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) wanted to start a family with his late wife, Felicity Newman, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Unfortunately, that led to the breakdown of the couple's marriage, after Felicity secretly deceived Tane because she didn't want a baby.



So now, Tane is SHOCKED to discover he is going to become a dad after a one-night stand with friend, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne)!



The day after Felicity's funeral, Tane wakes-up with a hangover from hell and then remembers all about Harper dropping her baby bombshell!



But the question is, will Tane be onboard with the baby?



After all, Harper has waited weeks to tell him and almost considered not going through with the pregnancy...



Harper confides in sister Dana (Ally Harris) as she remains in the dark about Tane's true reaction to her BIG news.



While Tane keeps his distance and goes about his daily business as usual, Harper can only wonder if she's made a terrible mistake blurting out the truth in the heat of the moment...

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is reeling after unexpectedly being DUMPED by her grieving fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Cash can't bear the thought of losing another loved one, after the death of his sister Felicity.



So he's decided to part ways with Eden!



Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) reckons Cash will come to his senses and the relationship will be back ON.



However, Eden is not convinced.



After a run-in with Cash down at the beach, Eden starts to believe that she may have lost Cash forever...

Cash has called it QUITS with fiancee Eden on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5