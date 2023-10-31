Home and Away spoilers: It's Marilyn Chambers vs Roo!
Airs Thursday 9 November 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is most definitely still in the bad books with Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Marilyn has dropped an unexpected ultimatum on Roo.
Either Roo lets Marilyn stay at Summer Bay House and look after her.
Or Marilyn will let Roo's dad (Ray Meagher) know all about his daughter's fake apology and refusal to forgive Marilyn following THAT Stunning Organics bomb explosion!
Roo is not happy about being BLACKMAILED in her own home.
And poor Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) finds himself caught-in-the-middle of the fallout when Marilyn summons him to look after Roo while she's working at The Diner!
Will Roo give in to Marilyn's ultimatum to keep the peace?
Could 'Magic Mali' become a regular LIVE performer at Salt?
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) reports that there has been loads of positive feedback since Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) wowed a hen party with his dance moves.
And now there are further booking requests!
It could be a cool money-making side hustle for surfer dude Mali?
Meanwhile, Mali's girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) reveals she has seen the online video footage of him dancing with the ladies.
Is Rose cool with it?
Or has Mali got some BIG explaining to do?
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) becomes alarmed by boyfriend Remi Carter's (Adam Rowland) darkside, after she sees him deliberately hurt Kirby Aramoana's (Angelina Thomson) feelings.
With the future of Lyrik hanging in limbo after losing band members, Kirby and Theo, is Remi now taking his frustration out on other people?
But when Bree decides to confront Remi about his bad behaviour, he does not take the criticism well...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.