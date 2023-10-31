Home and Away spoilers: It's Marilyn Chambers vs Roo!

Will Marilyn Chambers go through with her threat to report Roo on Home and Away?

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is most definitely still in the bad books with Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) on Home and Away.



Marilyn has dropped an unexpected ultimatum on Roo.



Either Roo lets Marilyn stay at Summer Bay House and look after her.



Or Marilyn will let Roo's dad (Ray Meagher) know all about his daughter's fake apology and refusal to forgive Marilyn following THAT Stunning Organics bomb explosion!



Roo is not happy about being BLACKMAILED in her own home.



And poor Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) finds himself caught-in-the-middle of the fallout when Marilyn summons him to look after Roo while she's working at The Diner!



Will Roo give in to Marilyn's ultimatum to keep the peace?

Could 'Magic Mali' become a regular LIVE performer at Salt?



Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) reports that there has been loads of positive feedback since Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) wowed a hen party with his dance moves.



And now there are further booking requests!



It could be a cool money-making side hustle for surfer dude Mali?



Meanwhile, Mali's girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) reveals she has seen the online video footage of him dancing with the ladies.

Is Rose cool with it?



Or has Mali got some BIG explaining to do?



Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) becomes alarmed by boyfriend Remi Carter's (Adam Rowland) darkside, after she sees him deliberately hurt Kirby Aramoana's (Angelina Thomson) feelings.



With the future of Lyrik hanging in limbo after losing band members, Kirby and Theo, is Remi now taking his frustration out on other people?



But when Bree decides to confront Remi about his bad behaviour, he does not take the criticism well...

