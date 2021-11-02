'Home and Away' spoilers: Jasmine Delaney plans to SEDUCE Cash!

There are some BIG changes afoot for Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) on Home and Away (1.15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The hospital nurse is in the process of selling Summer Bay Fit to Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson).



And now she's discovered her baby stepdaughter Grace will be moving away to London after Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) marries fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey).



Is it all too much, too soon?



In need of a distraction, Jasmine jumps at the chance for a romantic weekend in the city with new boyfriend Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Her romance with the Summer Bay copper has been moving rather slowly.



So some one-on-one time together on a secluded beach could be just what they both need to get things jumpin'!



Unfortunately, Cash's troublesome sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) involves herself in their relationship again.



After Cash is delayed at work, Felicity talks Jasmine into a drink or three at Salt.



So by the time Cash does arrive, he is not at all impressed by her drunken behaviour!



Is Jasmine's romantic getaway OFF?

WHY won't Dean accept Ziggy's help on Home and Away?

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is not exactly the ideal patient.



He is still making a fuss about his on/off girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) trying to help in his recovery process, after that near-fatal car crash.



But Ziggy ain't going anywhere... Dean is living in HER farmhouse after all!



After some encouraging words of advice from Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), Ziggy is more determined than ever to help Dean with his recovery and rehabilitation.



But it doesn't look like he's going to make things easy for her...

Martha is struggling to find inspiration for a very important painting on Home and Away.

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) continues to work on her central art piece for the upcoming charity fundraiser at Salt.



The whole event has now SOLD OUT!



Martha is feeling the pressure to paint something special but is struggling to find inspiration.



Are both Martha's husband Alf and his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) right to worry about Martha's rising anxieties and fragile mental health?

