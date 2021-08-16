'Home and Away' spoilers: Justin Morgan gives Leah ULTIMATUM!
Airs Thursday 26 August 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is in for a SHOCK when he finds out what girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has been hiding from him on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The couple start discussing the possibilty of trying to buy a house together again.
Their last attempt at house hunting was sabotaged when fake estate agent Susie McAllister ran off with their $90,000 savings!
However, Justin is left reeling after Leah reveals she has got their stolen money back.
Justin can't believe it when he discovers Leah has been hiding the bag of stolen money that she found in the hotel room of murderer Stephen Tennyson!
With the police still trying to locate all the missing money that Susie ran off with, Justin reckons they should come clean about the secret stash.
However, Leah sees things differently.
But Justin puts his foot down and warns Leah to hand the money into the police... or he will!
Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is still dealing with the fallout from his ex, Susie McAllister's actions.
John's in trouble after all the money that Susie swiped from the Surf Club.
He wants to claim fraudulent activity on is bank account.
But the situation is not so simple.
Can copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) help John?
Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) tries to apologise to his friend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) after punching him.
But Ryder is having none of it.
Nikau's family are not too impressed by his bad behaviour either.
However, his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) is determined to get the lad back on track.
But Tane's loyalty to his family put him at odds with his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).
Ziggy reckons Tane is being far too supportive of Nikau, who cheated on his girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) when he was lured into bed by scheming model agency boss Sienna Blake.
Can the couple reach a compromise where naughty Nikau is concerned?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.
