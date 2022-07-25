Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan’s meddling leaves Theo fuming!
Airs Tuesday 2 August 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) lands Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) in hot water at college in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Theo Poulos is feeling triumphant after getting a distinction on his TAFE assignment, but there’s trouble on the horizon because Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) has forced Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to tell the TAFE that he wrote the assignment for her nephew…
But what neither Justin or Leah realise is that Theo rewrote the assignment before handing it in! So it was actually all his own work, no cheating!
Justin was thrilled to think that his academic endeavours got a distinction, so Theo didn’t have the heart to tell him that he passed the assignment on his own merit!
As Theo celebrates his success with Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett), Justin decides to lie low because can’t bring himself to break the news that he’s told the TAFE that he wrote the assignment…
However, Theo soon finds out that Justin has dropped him in it when he gets a disciplinary call from his TAFE tutor alleging that someone else completed his assignment.
Theo’s furious and confronts Justin, revealing that he got the distinction himself because he rewrote the assignment.
Justin and Leah both feel guilty for getting Theo into trouble.
If only Justin hadn’t offered to write the assignment in the first place, none of this would have happened!
Poor Theo!
Will Justin be able to backtrack with the TAFE and stop them from investigating the alleged cheating? Or will Justin’s interference lead to expulsion for Theo?
Meanwhile, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is desperate to help Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) out of the financial mire and has come up with an idea to save Salt from sinking…
The proposal, however, is quickly shut down by a cautious Mackenzie. The last time Felicity had a debt solution, it got Mackenzie into trouble with the law and almost landed her in the clink!
Now that she’s on a good behaviour bond, Mac refuses to take any risks… but who said Flick’s proposal isn’t on the level?
Felicity is affronted by Mac’s presumption that her idea is dodgy because she’s just trying to help her friend and colleague out of a fix!
Later, after Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) offer their take on things, Mac realises she needs to accept help from others, instead of fighting her battles alone, and decides to smooth things over with an embittered Felicity…
Mac soon gets Felicity back on side and it’s not long before they are putting their heads together to come up with a new strategy…
Could recruiting an investor in Salt be the way to go?
In other news, Chloe’s new admin role leads her to discover some documents revealing how much Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) paid for the gym.
Shocked to discover that they bought it outright without the help of a loan, Chloe quizzes Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) about where the money came from, but he quickly shuts down the conversation. However, something tells us Chloe’s not going to let it lie… Will she uncover the truth?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
