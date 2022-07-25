Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan’s meddling leaves Theo fuming!

Theo's furious when he discovers Justin's reported him for cheating!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) lands Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) in hot water at college in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Theo Poulos is feeling triumphant after getting a distinction on his TAFE assignment, but there’s trouble on the horizon because Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) has forced Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to tell the TAFE that he wrote the assignment for her nephew…

Theo shares his good news with Chloe!

But what neither Justin or Leah realise is that Theo rewrote the assignment before handing it in! So it was actually all his own work, no cheating!

Justin was thrilled to think that his academic endeavours got a distinction, so Theo didn’t have the heart to tell him that he passed the assignment on his own merit!

Chloe helps Theo to celebrate getting a distinction on his college assignment.

As Theo celebrates his success with Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett), Justin decides to lie low because can’t bring himself to break the news that he’s told the TAFE that he wrote the assignment…

However, Theo soon finds out that Justin has dropped him in it when he gets a disciplinary call from his TAFE tutor alleging that someone else completed his assignment.

Theo confronts Justin after getting a call from his tutor.

Theo’s furious and confronts Justin, revealing that he got the distinction himself because he rewrote the assignment.

Justin and Leah both feel guilty for getting Theo into trouble.

Leah feels bad for forcing Justin to report Theo to his tutor.

If only Justin hadn’t offered to write the assignment in the first place, none of this would have happened!

Poor Theo!

Will Justin be able to backtrack with the TAFE and stop them from investigating the alleged cheating? Or will Justin’s interference lead to expulsion for Theo?

Theo's in trouble but he hasn't done anything wrong!

Meanwhile, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is desperate to help Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) out of the financial mire and has come up with an idea to save Salt from sinking…

Felicity is desperate to help Mac out of the mire!

The proposal, however, is quickly shut down by a cautious Mackenzie. The last time Felicity had a debt solution, it got Mackenzie into trouble with the law and almost landed her in the clink!

Now that she’s on a good behaviour bond, Mac refuses to take any risks… but who said Flick’s proposal isn’t on the level?

A risk-averse Mackenzie shuts down Felicity's idea.

Felicity is affronted by Mac’s presumption that her idea is dodgy because she’s just trying to help her friend and colleague out of a fix!

Later, after Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) offer their take on things, Mac realises she needs to accept help from others, instead of fighting her battles alone, and decides to smooth things over with an embittered Felicity…

Ziggy and Dean convince Mac to accept Felicity's help.

Mac soon gets Felicity back on side and it’s not long before they are putting their heads together to come up with a new strategy…

Could recruiting an investor in Salt be the way to go?

Mac decides to accept Felicity's offer of help.

In other news, Chloe’s new admin role leads her to discover some documents revealing how much Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) paid for the gym.

Shocked to discover that they bought it outright without the help of a loan, Chloe quizzes Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) about where the money came from, but he quickly shuts down the conversation. However, something tells us Chloe’s not going to let it lie… Will she uncover the truth?

Chloe quizzes Tane about how the family acquired the gym.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5