Home and Away spoilers: Kahu Parata does some soul searching!

By Kerry Barrett
published

Airs Friday 7 July 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.

Kahu Parata looks thoughtful.
Kahu Parata looks thoughtful. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kahu Parata is feeling a bit sheepish in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings) after being confronted by Tane. He promises to get the paperwork for his registered business, proving he's honest.

But once again, he comes up short.

Kahu talks to Tane

Kahu eventually opens up. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eventually, he opens up to his cousin and tells him the truth - he's had a troubled financial history, chasing childhood dreams and sending him into a spiral, borrowing from people to pay his debts to others.

What a mess!

Tane listens to Kahu

How will Tane react when Kahu tells him the truth? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane, though, is sympathetic, and he agrees to do give Kahu space to do the right thing and be honest with his mother.

Can Kahu turn things round?

Kahu has some explaining to do to Tane

Kahu has some explaining to do. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn's worried when she doesn't hear anything from Stunning Organics, even though Kirby and Alf try to reassure her. 

But eventually, much to her relief, she gets an email agreeing to her demands. Phew!

When she finds out she has to return the boxes of products, though, she's concerned. Is she just pushing the problem on to someone else?

Marilyn returns the Stunning Organics boxes

Marilyn returns the Stunning Organics boxes. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree confronts Remi about cancelling Lyrik's tour. She tells him she feels disempowered when she can't solve her own problems and he understands.

And he reassures her that she isn't the only motivation for cancelling the tour. He explains it makes sense to focus on a studio album for now. 

Home and Away spoilers, Remi Carter, Bree Cameron

Bree tries to explain things to Remi. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo and Kirby are frustrated. Both of them think the other is spending too much time helping others. Theo's cyber search to help Andrew is interfering with his free time, while Kirby's helping Marilyn.

But these problems are small compared to how it all kicks off when they hear that Remi's cancelled the tour! 

Home and Away spoilers, Theo Poulos

Theo's helping Andrew. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues on Monday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 