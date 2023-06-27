Home and Away spoilers: Kahu Parata does some soul searching!

Kahu Parata is feeling a bit sheepish in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings) after being confronted by Tane. He promises to get the paperwork for his registered business, proving he's honest.

But once again, he comes up short.

Kahu eventually opens up. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eventually, he opens up to his cousin and tells him the truth - he's had a troubled financial history, chasing childhood dreams and sending him into a spiral, borrowing from people to pay his debts to others.

What a mess!

How will Tane react when Kahu tells him the truth? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane, though, is sympathetic, and he agrees to do give Kahu space to do the right thing and be honest with his mother.

Can Kahu turn things round?

Kahu has some explaining to do. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn's worried when she doesn't hear anything from Stunning Organics, even though Kirby and Alf try to reassure her.

But eventually, much to her relief, she gets an email agreeing to her demands. Phew!

When she finds out she has to return the boxes of products, though, she's concerned. Is she just pushing the problem on to someone else?

Marilyn returns the Stunning Organics boxes. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree confronts Remi about cancelling Lyrik's tour. She tells him she feels disempowered when she can't solve her own problems and he understands.

And he reassures her that she isn't the only motivation for cancelling the tour. He explains it makes sense to focus on a studio album for now.

Bree tries to explain things to Remi. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo and Kirby are frustrated. Both of them think the other is spending too much time helping others. Theo's cyber search to help Andrew is interfering with his free time, while Kirby's helping Marilyn.

But these problems are small compared to how it all kicks off when they hear that Remi's cancelled the tour!

Theo's helping Andrew. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues on Monday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.