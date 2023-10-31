Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana gets ready to go SOLO!

Kirby Aramoana gets ready for the official launch of her solo career on Home and Away!

It's almost time for Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) to officially launch her SOLO career on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Kirby has tried to make amends with her former Lyrik bandmates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).

But Kirby was left devastated by the discovery that the duo have penned a mean-spirited song about how she betrayed them when she QUIT the band to go solo.



Luckily, thanks to some support from her ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), Kirby is ready to move onwards and upwards!



However, now the singer/songrwriter just needs to decide what she is going to wear for her BIG night.



But again, it's another sad reminder that former bestie Eden is no longer by her side to help her choose an outfit...

Theo and Kirby are now just good friends on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

While scrolling through social media, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) stumbles upon some video footage of her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling)... dancing with ANOTHER woman at Salt!



This is news to Rose, who is unaware that Mali stepped into save the day with his fancy dance moves during a recent hen's night held at the venue.



It seems there's a new mover and groover in town... 'Magic Mali'!



What will Rose think about Mali's moves?

Rose discovers the truth about 'Magic Mali' on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is out-of-his-depth with temporary new housemate, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).



Marilyn has moved in with Justin and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), after her fallout with long-time friend, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker).



But Marilyn is not ready to give-up on moody Roo just yet.



So she invites herself over to Summer Bay House to check-in on Roo, who has just been discharged from hospital.



When Roo attempts to send Marilyn packing again, this time Marilyn bites back!



If Roo doesn't let Marilyn stay at the house, she'll call Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher) in Merimbula and tell him ALL about Roo's fake apology and bad behaviour!

Marilyn threatens to tell Alf all about Roo on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo reels when Marilyn gives her an ultimatum on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5