Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana has WRITER'S BLOCK!

Kirby Aramoana needs to get her songwriting mojo back on Home and Away!

Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) is starting to worry about her role in Lyrik on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kirby has previously always been the successful songwriter in the band.



But now everybody is crazy-excited about the love song that bandmate Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) wrote about her relationship with boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Eden is ready to put her heart on the line... and put the song on the band's new album!



But that doesn't really help Kirby, who has totally lost her songwriting mojo.



Faced with writer's block and a blank page, Kirby turns to her friends for inspiration.



But when Kirby puts one Summer Bay resident on the spot and wants to know what their biggest secret is, she does NOT get the helpful reaction she was hoping for...



WHO does Kirby get on the WRONG side of?

WHO crashes Remi and Bree's date night on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) have found their way back to physical intimacy in the bedroom.



But now the reunited couple can't keep their hands off each other!



Trouble is, Bree is always going to be sharing her man with his commitments to Lyrik.



So when their date night gets crashed by Remi's bandmate, Eden and her boyfriend Cash, Bree starts to wonder if she'll ever manage to get any quality time with just Remi alone?

Marilyn is at risk of being sued by Stunning Organics on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is beginning to regret her decision to become a brand ambassador for Stunning Organics.



After uncovering alarming information about the skincare company's shady business dealings, Marilyn has attempted to QUIT!



However, she signed a 12-month contract to sell Stunning Organics products.



So now she is TRAPPED!



Marilyn must honour her contract and continue to sell, sell, sell... or risk being SUED!



WHAT is Marilyn going to do?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5