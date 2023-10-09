Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana makes a SHOCK discovery!
Airs Tuesday 17 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) has fallen out of favour with her former band mates since she QUIT Lyrik to launch a solo music career on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
As Kirby prepares for the OFFICIAL announcement of her new solo career by manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) are still hostile whenever they see her around the Bay.
Luckily, things seemed to have eased between Kirby and her ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
Plus, band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has been kind enough to give Kirby some advice on going it alone.
Kirby is determined to get back on good terms with Remi and Eden.
However, when she attempts to extend an olive branch, angry Remi and Eden drop some BOMBSHELL news that leads to a confrontation between Kirby and Forrest...
In the meantime, guitarist Remi needs to make some money.
So he's back to busking.
Unfortunately for Remi, Forrest happens to be in the crowd watching his peformance.
Afterwards, Forrest warns Remi that he has broken the rules.
And if he pulls a similar stunt again, he could find himself in court!
WHAT has Remi done WRONG?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is reeling after returning home to discover his wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) had decided to meet her attacker, Jeremy, face-to-face at the Police Station.
WHY didn't Felicity tell Tane about her decision?
WHY didn't she wait until he was back from New Zealand to support her?
Felicity tries to explain her decision to Tane.
Will he see and accept her point-of-view.
Or could there be trouble brewing in the Parata-Newman marriage?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
