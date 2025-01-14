Home and Away spoilers: Leah and Justin get caught skinny dipping!

Leah and Justin are in big trouble when they are caught having a naked swim on Home and Away!

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), head out of town for a countryside getaway on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

The couple are attempting to get their marriage back on track after Leah accused Justin of having an affair with his garage customer, Claudia Salini.



After a day of fun outdoors activity, including horse riding, loved-up Leah and Justin decide to go for a sneaky skinny-dip in the resort's swimming pool!



But as the couple start getting passionate in the pool, they are unaware that their every move is being caught on CCTV.



It looks like Leah and Justin are about to be caught red-handed and bare-bottomed!

Leah and Justin attempt to get their marriage back on track at a countryside resort on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) has been assigned to write a profile for each family member by her new therapist, Tim Rusell (George Pullar).



However, she remains undecided what to write about her older sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).



Everything she considers seems very negative!



But Abigail and Eden's strained relationship isn't about to get better any time soon, after Abigail catches her sibling reading her SECRET journal!



Eden has crossed a line and a confrontation is in store...

Abigail catches Eden reading her private journal on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is upset after being sidelined by her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne).



Harper decided to attend her first pregnancy scan with just the baby's dad, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Dana's boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), attempts to sympathise.



But things get awkward, when Xander casually raises the idea of them having their own babies one day!



WHY does Dana suddenly make an excuse and leave the conversation?

Xander raises the idea of starting a family with girlfriend Dana on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5