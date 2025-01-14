Home and Away spoilers: Leah and Justin get caught skinny dipping!
Airs Wednesday 22 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), head out of town for a countryside getaway on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The couple are attempting to get their marriage back on track after Leah accused Justin of having an affair with his garage customer, Claudia Salini.
After a day of fun outdoors activity, including horse riding, loved-up Leah and Justin decide to go for a sneaky skinny-dip in the resort's swimming pool!
But as the couple start getting passionate in the pool, they are unaware that their every move is being caught on CCTV.
It looks like Leah and Justin are about to be caught red-handed and bare-bottomed!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) has been assigned to write a profile for each family member by her new therapist, Tim Rusell (George Pullar).
However, she remains undecided what to write about her older sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).
Everything she considers seems very negative!
But Abigail and Eden's strained relationship isn't about to get better any time soon, after Abigail catches her sibling reading her SECRET journal!
Eden has crossed a line and a confrontation is in store...
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is upset after being sidelined by her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne).
Harper decided to attend her first pregnancy scan with just the baby's dad, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
Dana's boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), attempts to sympathise.
But things get awkward, when Xander casually raises the idea of them having their own babies one day!
WHY does Dana suddenly make an excuse and leave the conversation?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
