Home and Away spoilers: Leah and Justin's marriage is in trouble!

Will Leah realise she has jumped to the WRONG conclusion about husband Justin and Claudia on Home and Away?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is ready to walk-out on her "cheating" husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Leah is convinced that Justin has been having an affair with his garage customer, Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani).

But Leah has got it all WRONG!



Claudia did try to make a move on married man Justin.



However, he made it very clear that he would NEVER be unfaithful to his wife!

But is it too late for Justin to do some damage control to save his marriage?



Justin arrives back in the Bay with Claudia and pushes her to convince suspicious Leah of the truth.



However, Claudia's presence just makes things worse.



And very soon, Justin is crushed to realise just how quickly Leah jumped to the conclusion that he was having an affair...

Can Justin convince Leah that he is an innocent man on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is in trouble with the Police... again!



Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) believes Tane is helping teenager Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) to hide.



Perri went on the run soon after his abusive dad Carl was found floating DEAD in the backyard swimming pool at the Parata house!



Tane leaves the Police Station without charge.

But later, Rose warns Tane's social worker friend, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), that he could be facing prison time if it's discovered that he has helped Perri to evade the law...

Tane is under suspicion by the Police on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives back home with Michelle Bowden (Mercy Cornwall).



Cash wanted to introduce Michelle to his foster dad, Gary, so he could meet the woman who is the donor recipient of Felicity's Newman's heart and lungs.



It's clear that Cash is hoping to continue his connection with Michelle.



However, he is surprised and disappointed when Michelle wants to return home, ready to get on with her own life...

Cash is disappointed when Michelle is ready to leave Summer Bay on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5