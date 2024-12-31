Home and Away spoilers: Leah and Justin's marriage is in trouble!
Airs Tuesday 7 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is ready to walk-out on her "cheating" husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Leah is convinced that Justin has been having an affair with his garage customer, Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani).
But Leah has got it all WRONG!
Claudia did try to make a move on married man Justin.
However, he made it very clear that he would NEVER be unfaithful to his wife!
But is it too late for Justin to do some damage control to save his marriage?
Justin arrives back in the Bay with Claudia and pushes her to convince suspicious Leah of the truth.
However, Claudia's presence just makes things worse.
And very soon, Justin is crushed to realise just how quickly Leah jumped to the conclusion that he was having an affair...
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is in trouble with the Police... again!
Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) believes Tane is helping teenager Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) to hide.
Perri went on the run soon after his abusive dad Carl was found floating DEAD in the backyard swimming pool at the Parata house!
Tane leaves the Police Station without charge.
But later, Rose warns Tane's social worker friend, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), that he could be facing prison time if it's discovered that he has helped Perri to evade the law...
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives back home with Michelle Bowden (Mercy Cornwall).
Cash wanted to introduce Michelle to his foster dad, Gary, so he could meet the woman who is the donor recipient of Felicity's Newman's heart and lungs.
It's clear that Cash is hoping to continue his connection with Michelle.
However, he is surprised and disappointed when Michelle wants to return home, ready to get on with her own life...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.