Home and Away spoilers: Leah continues to have scary NIGHTMARES!
Airs Wednesday 24 January 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) still doesn't feel safe on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
While Leah's fiance, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), recovers in hospital after his near-death experience, Leah is having her own nightmares about the vengeful doomsday cult, Vita Nova.
Policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has already assured Leah that ALL the cult members have now been arrested.
But Rose remains concerned about Leah's well-being after she reported there being a possible intruder at the Morgan house.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Justin is discharged from hospital and excited about his SURPRISE romantic plans for Leah.
Justin sends Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), off to Yabbie Creek to pick-up an engagement ring for Leah!
But when Justin wants to officially present Leah with the ring during a romantic dinner at Salt, will the BIG moment be overshadowed by Leah's ongoing paranoia about the threat of Vita Nova?
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is determined to see her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), celebrated in the pages of The Coastal News.
The trouble is, grumpy Alf has already rejected an interview request from the local newspaper.
However, Roo reckons Alf's recent long-service presentation at the Surf Club is something to be celebrated.
So she plans to impersonate Alf and give an e-mail interview on his behalf!
But is Roo playing with fire by impersonating Alf?
Of course she is!
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) tries to warn Roo that this could be a BIG mistake.
Especially after she and Roo were just recently caught in a lie by Alf.
But Roo is determined to go ahead and honour her dad, even without his knowledge...
