Home and Away spoilers: Leah Patterson confronts Dimitri...

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is caught in the middle of a massive family fallout on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Leah's visiting big brother, Dimitri Poulos (Salvatore Coco), storms out of the Surf Club after being punched by his son, Theo (Matt Evans).



Leah remains none-the-wiser about the reason behind Theo's anger towards his dad.



Dimitri manages to lay the blame on Theo and claims the lad is also responsible for his recent marriage break-up.



However, Dimitri's true nature is exposed when family friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington) visits the Morgan house with some SHOCK information for Leah and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart)...



Leah reels from the claim that Dimitri has been violently abusing Theo for years.



How could she not have seen the signs?



Still in disbelief, Leah confronts her brother about his abusive behaviour...



But will defensive Dimitri admit to what he has done?



John reveals Theo's dark family secret on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is happy to see his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) smiling again.



But little does Logan know, the reason why Mackenzie is in such good spirits is because the money's come rolling in again after the success of the illegal gambling night at Salt!



When Mackenzie and Logan arrive at the restaurant for a date night, barman Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) tries to engage boss Mackenzie in a secret conversation about the NEXT poker night.



Mackenzie attempts to shutdown Ryder while she is with Logan.



However, their hush-hush conversation doesn't go unnoticed by Logan.



Is he about to discover the truth about his girlfriend's gambling operation?

Logan is unaware that Mackenzie is keeping a secret from him on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) are looking forward to spending some quality time together.



However, their romantic plans are ruined when clingy Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) accuses Bella of abandoning her during her time of need!



Bella is getting totally fed-up with Chloe's needy behaviour and lays down the law.



But somehow Chloe manages to turn on the tears and play the victim again.



Will Bella continue to be manipulated by Chloe?

Bella and Nikau's romantic plans are ruined by Chloe on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR