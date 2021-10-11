'Home and Away' spoilers: Leah Patterson gets a SURPRISE!

There's a new arrival in Summer Bay... and he's looking for Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) on today's episode of Home and Away! (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Theo Poulous (Matt Evans) finds himself in a spot of bother when he gets pulled over for speeding by copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Theo tries to talk his way out of trouble with Cash and claims he didn't realise he was speeding and is on his way to visit his family following the death of his aunt.



However, it appears Theo isn't completely telling the truth since his aunt Leah is very much alive and well!



It turns out Theo is Leah's nephew since his father is her eldest brother Dimitri.



But what is Theo really doing in Summer Bay?



Where did he get the flash sports car?



And are Leah and her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) making a mistake by agreeing to let Theo stay at the Morgan house?

Jasmine has some BIG news to share with boyfriend Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is super-excited that her plans for the future are moving forward.



Jasmine tells boyfriend Cash that she has just struck a deal with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) to buy the gym.



However, policeman Cash might not be quite as pleased for Jasmine if he knew the truth about where Mia got the money from to make the offer for the business...



Ari has been left reeling from the SHOCK revelation that Mia used the money from the same armed robbery which Ari previously served a prison sentence for!



How could Mia have kept the stolen money all these years when Ari has been so wracked with guilt for the years he served in prison for the crime?



Outraged, Ari decides there is no way the deal for the gym can go through and storms off to tell Jasmine they are pulling out of the deal and need to take back the cash deposit...

How will Justin react to Tori's news about a move to London on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) still hasn't revealed the news about her and Christian Green's (Ditch Davey) planned move to London after their wedding.



Christian reckons now is the time to tell Justin the truth since she has applied for a job at a hospital in London.



Tori decides to break the news to both Justin and Leah over dinner at the Morgan house.



To Tori's surprise, Justin takes the news well and claims he is pleased about her planned career move.



But little does Tori know that Justin doesn't actually think she'll be leaving the Bay since it's highly unlikely she'll get the job in London!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR