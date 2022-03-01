'Home and Away' spoilers: Logan Bennett KISSES mystery woman!

Logan Bennett (played by Harley Bonner) can't believe he is face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend, Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom, who previously played teenager troublemaker, Freya Duric back in 2009!) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It's a total shock for ex-army man, Logan as he believed Neve was DEAD!



Neve did a runner from the army and Logan hasn't seen or heard anything more about her in two years.



But WHY has Neve suddenly reappeared?



How did she track Logan down in Summer Bay?



It soon becomes clear that Neve wants to pick-up with Logan where they left off!



Logan fails to admit that he now lives with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Neve wastes no time in making a move on Logan.



Unfortunately, someone sees the pair kissing on the pier.



But WHO?

Ryder remains in a serious condition in hospital on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is still furious with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) for putting his grandson, Ryder Jackson's (Lukas Radovich) life in jeopardy.



So when Alf hears from Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington) that troublesome Theo previously stole the Polaris and took the surf vehicle for a joyride, Alf is not impressed.



Alf is outraged that Theo wasn't charged for his crime.



A defensive John tries to calm the situation.



But has he just given Alf more ammunition to use against Theo?

Will Bella discover the SHOCK truth about Chloe on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) came close to confessing to the police that she was the one responsible for the fatal blow to the head that killed her dad, Matthew Montgomery.



Chloe is now determined to keep busy with work at the Diner to take her mind off darker things.



But when Chloe sees the latest issue of The Coastal News with a report about the arrest of Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) for Matthew's murder, it drives her over the edge...



After fleeing from the Diner, a tearful Chloe is found by Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).



Will Chloe reveal the truth about what really happened on that fateful day?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR