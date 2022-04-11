Home and Away spoilers: Logan Bennett's attempt to help Mackenzie BACKFIRES!

Logan comes up with a daft plan to help Mackenzie.

Logan Bennett (played by Harley Bonner) tries and fails to help a heartbroken Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Logan was shocked when his girlfriend Mackenzie revealed that she was once romantically involved with Ari Parata, whose death has hit her hard.

After Mackenzie opened up about the romance, Logan told her it was okay to grieve for an ex and became determined to support her through her grief…

Mackenzie is struggling to process Ari's death. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

But there’s being supportive and there’s being too supportive… and Logan sadly falls into the latter camp.

Determined to help Mackenzie in any way he can, Logan recruits Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) to spy on her at Salt!

Ryder reluctantly accepts Logan's spy mission! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

He just wants to know that Mackenzie’s okay!

Ryder’s reluctant to spy on his boss but takes Logan’s number just in case, but Ryder’s undercover mission causes him to act weirdly and it’s not long before Mackenzie realises what’s going on… and let’s just say she’s not impressed!

Logan's plan to help Mackenzie falls flat. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) wants to know if her boyfriend Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is having second thoughts about moving in with her.

Jasmine and Cash have just moved in together and there are already issues! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Could the truth be that he’s having doubts about their relationship?

Later, Cash confides in his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and admits that the problem isn’t living with Jasmine, it’s living with Irene (Lynne McGregor)!

Cash tells his little sister that he wants out of the awkward housemate situation, but she’s quick to remind him that backtracking on the move-in would break Jasmine’s heart.

After Felicity’s efforts to sort things out fall flat, Irene decides to take matters into her own hands and have words with Cash…

What will she say to help him feel more comfortable in her company?

Why won't Theo talk to Justin about his parents? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is feeling guilty after the memorial video he made with Ryder went down like a lead balloon with Mia Parata (Anna Samson).

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) helps to put things in perspective by telling Theo that although his intentions were good, it was just bad timing on his part and he shouldn’t take it personally because grief makes people act in all kinds of ways.

As they are talking, Justin takes the opportunity to question Theo about his dad, Dimitri, but the conversation is quickly shut down… and Justin is left wondering what happened between the estranged father and son…

