Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth confronts her ex-fiance Gabe!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is thrown into a spin by the unexpected arrival of her ex-fiance, Gabe Miller (guest star Akos Armont), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!



WHAT is Gabe doing in Summer Bay?



He is just about the last person that restaurant/bar manager Mackenzie wants to see, after the way their relationship ended.



Mackenzie enlists the help of her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), to send Gabe packing.



But Dean is surprised to discover Gabe's identity as the man she was once going to marry.



However, Gabe refuses to leave town until he gets the chance to speak to Mackenzie face-to-face.



Gabe is now full of regret and ready to reveal the REAL reason why he didn't go ahead with their wedding plans, and later dumped Mackenzie via a letter!



How will Mackenzie react when she hears Gabe's sob story?

Dean discovers a SECRET from Mackenzie's past on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) about to scare off girlfriend, Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri), again?



Stacey has only just agreed to try a monogamous relationship with paramedic Xander.



And now he has asked her to move in with him!



Stacey is clearly freaked out that Xander is getting too serious, too soon.



But when Xander tries to talk Stacey around, will he just end up ruining their relationship?

Xander wants Stacey to move in with him on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) fears for Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), who has been left in a critical state in hospital after the SHOCK wedding day car crash.



Cash wishes he had told Eden how he really feels about her a lot sooner.



But copper Cash's worry turns to anger, when the crash investigation report comes in, and reveals that the brakes of the wedding truck were deliberately sabotaged!



WHO would have a grudge against his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), and Eden?



Then slowly it dawns on Cash...



He was originally supposed to drive Felicity to the wedding, and must have been the intended target!

Cash makes an alarming discovery about the wedding day crash on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

