Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie has another HEART ATTACK?

Will Mackenzie regret her decision to discharge herself from hospital on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is out of hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But that's not because she is fully recovered after her recent heart attack scare.



Mackenzie got bored of spending all her time in a hospital bed.



So she's gone against the advice of Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) and discharged herself from Northern District Hopsital!



However, Mackenzie doesn't feel quite as relaxed back home as she'd hoped.



Mackenzie is alarmed when she suddenly starts to suffer from chest pains again!



Is Mackenzie about to have another heart attack?

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is on an apology tour of Summer Bay!



It may take her a while since there are quite a few folks who fiery Felicity has crossed paths with lately!



Felicity wants to try and make things right with her estranged husband Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her business partner, Mackenzie.

But the question is, will they all be willing to forgive and forget after previously being on the receiving end of a vicious tongue-lashing from Felicity?

Felicity has a whole LOT of apologising to do on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is down-in-the-dumps after the temporary departure of his girlfriend, Leah Patterson.



Leah has checked into a Mental Health facility in the city after suffering with PTSD following the nightmare that happened with Vita Nova.



With Leah gone and the couple's wedding plans cancelled indefinitely, Justin doesn't have much to feel good about.



Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) visits Justin to try and take his mind off things.



However, when Justin discovers that Kirby and bandmate, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), have started writing a SURPRISE song ahead of Justin and Leah's wedding, will it tip him further into despair?

Justin got a fright when paranoid Leah threatened him with a knife on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

