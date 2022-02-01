'Home and Away' spoilers: Marilyn Chambers in hospital EMERGENCY!

Marilyn Chambers is rushed back to hospital after another mystery collapse on Home and Away...

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is rushed to hospital after losing all feeling in her legs again on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) fears the worst for her friend.



She and Marilyn were in the middle of another blazing row when disaster struck.



At the hospital, Marilyn is not happy when doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) wants to assess her.



Marilyn DEMANDS to see another doctor, once again questioning Logan's abilities.



But Logan is determined to get to the bottom of what's been going on with Marilyn.



Hospital nurse, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) catches Logan reading through Marilyn's medical reports.



Jasmine isn't comfortable with the situation and warns Logan to keep his distance from Marilyn.



With the tribunal hearing looming, Logan starts to have serious doubts about his abilities as head of the Emergency Department.



Is Logan close to quitting?

Irene looks on as Marilyn is rushed off in an ambulance on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has picked her camera up again.



Irene reminds Bella of all the people out there needing photographers, and Bella's confidence starts to grow again.



Bella settles on the idea of starting her own photography business.



She pitches an idea to John Palmer (Shane Withington) about providing marketing photos for the Surf Club.



Will John go for Bella's idea?

Nikau is one step closer to becoming an official surf lifesaver on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Things are also looking up for Bella's boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Nikau is training to become a surf lifesaver under the watchful eye of Surf Club boss, John.



John's class of wannabe lifesavers get ready for a BIG assessment.



But Nikau's nerves start to get the better of him.



When John comes to call out the class results, will Nikau pass... or FAIL?

Dean fears his surfing days are over on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is totally down-in-the-dumps after his hospital X-rays.



He is convinced his injuries from last year's car crash may be permanent.



Dean can't stand the thought of never being able to get back on his surf board again.



Despite the support of his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), is Dean ready to give up?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR