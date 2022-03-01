'Home and Away' spoilers: Mia Anderson arrested for MURDER?

It's not looking good for Mia Anderson when policeman Cash discovers what's in the boot of the car on Home and Away...

Home and Away kicks off its 35th season with a high speed car chase, as Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) attempts to flee from the police!



Things took a terrible turn for Mia and her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) on the Aussie soap (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings), when a confrontation with Chloe's dad, Matthew Montgomery, took a MURDEROUS turn!



Time is running out for Mia when she finally finally finds her escape route blocked by the police.



Policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) wonders what's going on with Mia.



WHY does she have blood on her clothes?



Cash orders Mia to unlock the boot of the car... and gets a SHOCK when he discovers what's inside...



Meanwhile, Mia's fiance, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa Williams) quickly discovers something is wrong after he finds Chloe in a state of shock at home.



Ari races down to the police station and demands to see Mia.



But will Ari be too late to stop Mia from being charged with Matthew's murder?

Ari is shocked to discover Mia is being questioned about Matthew's murder on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) starts to panic as he remains buried underground.



Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) was supposed to be keeping watch, ready to release Ryder when he'd won their challenge to be buried alive for five hours.



But Ryder is unaware that Theo has slipped and fallen and is now trapped by barbed wire!



Theo desperately tries to reach his phone... but it's just too far out of reach.



Theo and Ryder are both now trapped and nobody knows their whereabouts.



And Ryder's underground oxygen supply is about to run out...

Theo has had a terrible accident on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

At the hospital, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is struggling to understand why her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin) changed her mind about the kidney transplant at the last moment.



Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) is puzzled about his wife's sudden change of heart too.



Things are looking shaky for the Stewart family, as Roo confronts Martha and demands some answers...

Roo wants some answers from Martha on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR