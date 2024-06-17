Home and Away spoilers: Remi BREAKS-UP with Stevie!
Airs Friday 28 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Is Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) still hung-up on his ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Remi appeared to move on quickly following their break-up with actress Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies).
But after a BUST-UP with Stevie over being "on call" for her whenever she wants, Remi decides he's not ready for another relationship.
And calls it quits with Stevie!
Stevie is left shellshocked after unexpectedly being dumped by her short-lived lover, Remi!
Unfortunately, it's left to Stevie's personal bodyguard, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), to pick-up the pieces again.
Especially when Stevie seems to be having a crisis of confidence just before All Our Tomorrows starts shooting!
But when Cash's girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), wants some quality time alone with him, will she put her foot down and give emotional Stevie her marching orders?
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is feeling both annoyed and humiliated after discovering that she has overstayed her welcome at boyfriend Xander Delaney's (Luke Van Os) apartment.
She storms off and announces to her sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) that she plans to DUMP Xander before he can break-up with her!
However, before Dana gets the chance to end things with Xander, there's a much bigger SHOCK in store for the Matheson sisters...
A stranger approaches them with two large envelopes.
Harper and Dana are soon alarmed to discover they have been subpoenaed to give evidence AGAINST their friend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), in court!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
